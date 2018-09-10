The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting along Emory Valley Road in Oak Ridge.

Leslie Earhart with the TBI spoke to reporters late Monday night, saying a suspect had died and an officer had been taken to the hospital to be treated after they were hit by a vehicle.

According to the TBI, the preliminary investigation revealed the incident started around 7:30 p.m. on Cumberland View Drive.

Officers with the Oak Ridge Police Department reportedly saw and identified a male suspect with outstanding warrants. When officers tried to pull him over, a pursuit ensued, which ended in the parking lot of the Anderson County General Sessions Court Division II.

At some point when officers tried to stop the suspect in the parking lot, the TBI said the suspect struck one of the officers with his vehicle. The TBI said at least one officer then opened fire -- hitting the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at hospital. The officer was taken to the hospital, but was treated and released overnight.

The TBI sent agents and forensic scientists to the scene to lead the investigation.

Heavy police presence could be seen at the Anderson County General Sessions Court Division II building and Anderson County Clerk's building at 728 Emory Valley Road.

The parking lot at the court's entrance was taped off.

The Oak Ridge Police Department said it was not providing any other information at this time pending the TBI's investigation.

