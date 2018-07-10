Memphis, Tenn. — A fugitive on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top Ten Most Wanted list is in custody and facing additional charges in connection to a Lauderdale County homicide.

On June 15, TBI Special Agents joined the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the shooting death of 27-year-old Jessica Hunt and her unborn child.

During the investigation, authorities found information that pointed to 29-year-old Sequna Copeland as one of the individuals responsible for the crime.

Photo courtesy of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

On Monday, Oct. 1, the Lauderdale County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Copeland with two counts of premeditated first degree murder, two counts of felony first degree murder, one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, one count of tampering with evidence, one count of felony possession of a firearm, one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, one count of abuse of a corpse, one count of theft of property and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, according to authorities.

On Friday evening, Oct. 5, Copeland was located and arrested in Ripley and transported to the Lauderdale County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond, according to officials.

Copeland was also wanted by the ATF, THP and the U.S Marshals Service to face a variety of other charges, including federal violation of conditions of supervised release, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm, theft of property, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to give immediate notice of an accident, according to authorities.

In addition to the agencies referenced above, a number of other agencies assisted in the fugitive investigation and arrest of Copeland, including the Ripley Police Department, the Halls Police Department, the Gates Police Department, the Brownsville Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

© 2018 WBIR