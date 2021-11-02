TBI: Two Roane County men charged in insurance fraud case

Rodney Lowery, 41, falsely reported the theft of an off-road vehicle. Danny Gouge, Jr., 39, falsified a bill of sale in the scheme.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Roane County men have been indicted following an investigation into an insurance fraud allegation, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In October, at the request of 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson, TBI Agents began investigating a 2019 report, submitted to an insurance company, of a stolen off-road vehicle, according to officials.

During the investigation, Agents said they determined the owner, Rodney Lowery, 41, falsely reported the theft. Investigators also identified Danny Gouge, Jr., 39, as an individual who falsified a bill of sale for the vehicle to support the scheme.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Roane County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Gouge with one count of insurance fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and one count of forgery, according to officials.

The Grand Jury returned indictments for Lowery, charging him with one count of insurance fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud.