TBI warns about stimulus payment scam tricking people into giving personal information

The IRS warned people about a new text scam tricking people into giving thieves financial information, under the guise of a new $1,200 stimulus payment.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is warning people about a new scam tricking people into giving thieves personal and financial information.

They said that scammers send text messages to people about a new $1,200 Economic Impact Payment, asking for bank account information so that a deposit may be made.

The IRS said that they are working with states and industries as a Security Summit to remind taxpayers that they would never send text messages asking for bank account information.

"You have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS FUND," the fake text message reads, according to officials. "Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment …"

The text includes a link to a fake website designed to trick people into sending their financial information to thieves. The website impersonates the IRS's "Get My Payment" website.

Officials are reminding people that the IRS and state agencies would never send text messages to taxpayers asking for bank account information so that a deposit could be made.