TBI's Crime in Tennessee report shows an overall decrease across the state

Incidents of murder, rape, and weapons law violations all decreased in 2019.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its 2019 ‘Crime in Tennessee’ report, showing an overall decrease in reported crime statewide.

The report detailed several findings based on data submitted to TBI's incident-based reporting system.

According to the report, the number of Group A offenses, generally considered the most serious criminal incidents, totaled 529,524 in 2019, a 5 percent decrease from 2018.

The report also said the number of crimes reported as involving domestic violence decreased 4 percent from 2018 to 2019.

The number of reported drug violations decreased by 5.6 percent, but the number of drug offenses that were methamphetamine-related increased to 18,086 in 2019.

The number of juvenile victims of crime and juvenile arrestees decreased as well.

Reported cases of kidnapped increased by 7.2 percent since 2018.