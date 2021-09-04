TDOC: 559 strips of Suboxone found in mail at Morgan County Correctional Complex

The Tennessee Department of Correction said that the Suboxone strips were found in an inmate's mail, between pages of paper.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Correction said Friday that hundreds of Suboxone strips were found in an inmate's mail at the Morgan County Correctional Complex.

They said the Suboxone strips were discovered while two supervisors were passing out mail to inmates, Sgt. Chet Crass and Sgt. Jeff Hall. The mail was opened while the intended inmate recipient was present, officials said.

Crass and Hall inspected the mail — two envelopes with papers in each, according to a release from officials. They said the 559 Suboxone strips were hidden between the papers.

Suboxone is commonly used in addiction treatments to manage cravings and prevent withdrawal symptoms caused by opioid addiction. It can be prescribed by doctors, and some use it at the start of treatment.