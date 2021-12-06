TDOC: Four East Tennesseans arrested in contraband cases at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex

The four individuals were indicted by a Bledsoe County Grand Jury after conspiring to bring drugs into the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex.

BLEDSOE COUNTY, Tenn. — Four East Tennesseans were arrested on Dec. 2 in connection to a months-long investigation by the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct (OIC), according to a release from the department.

TDOC said they were indicted by a Bledsoe County Grand Jury after conspiring to bring drugs into the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex (BCCX).

OIC’s Investigative Unit and the Internal Affairs division at BCCX have been investigating these cases for several months, some dating back to 2020, according to officials.

Bristol resident Betty Joe Poe was indicted on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

Kingsport resident Rocky Renfroe was indicted on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility.

Greeneville resident Amber Lawson was indicted on charges of introduction of contraband into a penal facility, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, manufacture and possession of Schedule III drugs.

Crossville resident Luke Tippy, a former correctional officer, was indicted on charges of theft (up to $1,000) and official misconduct.

“This operation is a perfect example of our Department’s efforts to enhance public safety in Tennessee. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute anyone who threatens the safety and security of our prisons,” Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton said.