TDOC: Inmates, East Tennessee residents charged in prison contraband case

The arrests include a former correctional officer.
One of the East Tennesseans arrested was Julia Short. TDOC said Short is a former correctional officer who was also charged with official misconduct.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Morgan County Correctional Complex inmates and three East Tennessee residents face various charges, including allegedly bringing contraband into state prisons. 

Charges ranged from drug possession, simple assault, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility, Tennessee Department of Corrections said in a Friday press release. 

TDOC said three non-inmates were charged. Julia Short of Anderson County, Billy Nichols of Morgan County, and Abigail Ware of Knox County were all charged. Short is a former correctional officer who was also charged with official misconduct. 

Billy Nichols of Morgan County was also charged in the reported contraband operation, TDOC said.

Additional warrants were served on two inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex, TDOC said. Inmate Derrick Campbell was charged with two counts of Schedule II drugs and two counts of introduction of contraband into a penal facility. Inmate Jerrell Sizemore was charged with aggravated assault.

Abigail Ware of Knox County was also charged for her role in the alleged contraband operation, TDOC said.

The indictments were issued by the Morgan County Grand Jury and warrants were served on Thursday by TDOC agents with the assistance of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Morristown Police Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, TDOC said.

