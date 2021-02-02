TDOC: Police find around 4 pounds of marijuana, 33 grams of fentanyl in packages at Morgan Co. prison

Police said they saw two people throw packages into Morgan County Correctional Complex from a nearby road Saturday morning.

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Morgan County found packages filled with marijuana, fentanyl, phones, chargers, SIM tools and a lock-back knife on Saturday.

They said officers first saw a car driving on Flat Fork Road behind the Morgan County Correctional Complex. Police later found that the car belonged to the wife of an inmate housed in the facility.

Several officers saw it enter the parking lot of Morgan County Drug Court, which is on MCCX property early Saturday morning, at around 5:55 a.m. They said it backed into a parking space before two people exited the car and walked towards the complex's perimeter road.

Police said they then started throwing packages into the facility. Officers soon took them into custody. They were identified as John Hooks and Lee Summerhour, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Police said they found a total of 16 packages wrapped in black electrical tape. Inside, they said they found 4.02 pounds of marijuana, 33.6 grams of fentanyl, 56 cell phones, 57 chargers, 16 SIM tools and one lock-back knife.