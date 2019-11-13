NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A teacher at McGavock high school has been charged by Metro PD with animal cruelty after an emu kept by the school died after being found in poor health during a surprise inspection.

Metro's Health Department and Animal Control have been conducting random inspections of the school run biology and farm care program, with numerous animals under the program's care.

A teacher was cited in March for animal cruelty, after several alpacas died on campus, prompting an inspection.

Today's charge stems from an inspection conducted Tuesday, where the Department of Health and Metro Animal Control found an emu in very poor health. The officials recommended the bird be transported for veterinary care immediately.

A follow-up inspection conducted today found the emu dead, as it had not been taken for medical care.

