The Morristown Police Department said a 15-year-old girl was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following an accidental shooting.

Around 1 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on Cleveland Avenue in Morristown. The police department said when they arrived on scene they learned the girl was visiting the home when she found a .380 handgun and accidentally discharged it and hit an 18-year-old man in the neck.

Trevoke Barnes was flown to UT Medical and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Morristown Police.

Investigators said the teen fled the scene and was later charged with reckless endangerment. She is being held at Hamblen County Juvenile Holding.

No detention hearing has been scheduled.

