BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old William Blount High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after making threats against the school, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said he was charged with delinquent by false reports.

Sheriff’s deputies took the student into custody at Union Grove Middle School after a bus driver with Blount County Schools was made aware of the boy’s threats, a report said.

"Union Grove Middle School was the next stop on the bus driver’s route," the sheriff's office said.

He's being held at the Blount County Juvenile Center pending a hearing in Blount County Juvenile Court within 72 hours.

According to the sheriff's office, Blount County School Resource Officers visited both residences where the boy lives and confirmed he does not have access to any weapons.

"The Sheriff’s Office is following up on all leads regarding this incident," they said in a Facebook post.

The post also said beginning with this school year, the sheriff’s office has three SROs in place at both William Blount and Heritage High School.