BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities in Tennessee say a teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her fetus, paralyzed her 8-year-old daughter and wounded another adult family member.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 1 crime.

Bureau investigators and Brownsville police found 24-year-old Alexis Branch dead at the scene.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles who have been accused of crimes. It's unclear whether the teenager has an attorney.