Greene County teen charged with murder of his brother and grandmother awaits Grand Jury indictment

Jordan Allen was assigned a lawyer in court and awaits a Grand Jury indictment.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — The case of a teen accused of murdering his grandmother and his brother continues in Greene County.

Judge John Dugger assigned a lawyer to Jordan Allen this week and set another hearing for January 2023.

The 16-year-old was charged with first-degree murder. In Allen's juvenile petition, Detective Jeff Davis said Allen admitted to killing his 7-year-old brother and 59-year-old grandmother by hitting them in the head with a hammer.

"He stated he began planning to kill the victim(s) earlier the same afternoon," the detective said in the petition.

The autopsy report for Allen's brother and his grandmother said both had injuries on their head, and puncture wounds on the back of their neck.

Greene County Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Baily referred Allen for a psychological evaluation.

The evaluation said Allen suffered from "serious" conduct disorder, characterized by a child disregarding basic social standards and rules, according to Johns Hopkins.

Allen also used cannabis regularly and has a history of opioid use, according to the evaluation.

An assessment by Sevier County Juvenile Facility officials said Allen started taking Percoset in spring 2022 and was withdrawing from the drug while in the detention facility. That document also said Allen also had a history of alcohol abuse.

The assessment said Allen was physically abused by his mother's boyfriend. She served several years in prison in Nashville, according to that document.

In his order, transferring Allen to adult court, Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey wrote Allen's father dropped him off with his grandparents for a few days, and never returned to pick him up.

Allen then spent 3 or 4 years with his grandparents, the judge wrote. He hadn't seen either of his parents in two years, according to the Sevier County assessment.

He then ran away once, in October 2021, according to the assessment in Sevier County. He had behavior problems in school in 2020 and 2021, according to the report.

However, the phycological evaluation found Allen was not committable to an institution for his mental health conditions. It said he was competent enough to stand trial, and could consult with his lawyer.

Allen was transferred to the Greene County Jail from the Sevier County Juvenile Detention Facility.

His case was bound over to the Grand Jury in Oct. 2022. The Grand Jury has not yet returned an indictment.