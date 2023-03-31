BCSO: 18-year-old in custody after suffocating her 7-month-old baby

The autopsy results revealed the baby girl died due to asphyxiation, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — A teen is charged with criminal homicide for the death of her 7-month-old baby girl, according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office.

On March 28 at 6:21 p.m., BCSO deputies responded to Soniemy Melendez’s home to the call of an unresponsive baby.

When deputies arrived, the baby was not breathing. Medics with AMR Ambulance Service transported the baby to Blount Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, BCSO said.

The results of the autopsy revealed the baby died due to asphyxiation.

According to police, Melendez is in custody in the Blount County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on April 3.

Tennessee's Department of Children's Services placed a 2-year-old boy who lived at her home with a family member, BCSO said.