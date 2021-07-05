KPD: 13-year-old taken to hospital after Texas Avenue shooting

According to KPD, the victim said that she was walking on Texas Avenue with two other witnesses when shots were fired from a white sedan.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl has been transported to the hospital after a shooting on Texas Avenue Sunday night, police said.

The Knoxville Police Department said that around 7:48 p.m., Major Crimes Unit investigators were advised of a shooting with a victim at 1932 Texas Avenue.

Officers patrolling the area were flagged down on the street for a juvenile female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

KPD said the 13-year-old victim was transported to UT Medical Center via AMR with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers on the scene were unable to locate a crime scene in the area, KPD said.

According to KPD, the victim said that she was walking on Texas Avenue with two other witnesses when shots were fired from a white sedan.

No suspects have been arrested or charged, police said.