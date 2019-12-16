CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Twin sisters came into the world together - and have now been placed on Sheriff Victor Hill's top 10 most wanted together.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said on Dec. 10, Kyra and Tyra Faison left a woman with serious injuries after they kicked open the door of the woman's home and beat her in the face with a frying pan.

The sheriff said the 19-year-olds then dragged the victim out of the home and took her car keys and phone while hitting the victim with their fists.

An investigation into the incident by the Clayton County Police Department resulted in warrants being issued for the Faison twins for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, burglary with intent to commit a felony in the first degree and criminal trespassing with damage to property.

Kyra Faison is also now wanted for failure to appear on the charges of reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and discharging a firearm on the property of another. This charge is a result of her failure to appear in court to answer her original charges on Dec. 12 after the incident two days prior.

Kyra and Tyra Faison are described as black female identical twins with brown eyes and black hair. Both girls are 5'2" tall and weigh approximately 117 pounds. Neither twin is known to have any tattoos.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous, and if spotted, 911 should be dialed immediately, the sheriff's office said. If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of these twins, you are asked to contact the fugitive squad at 770-477-4479.

