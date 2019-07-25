Tennessee hemp farmers beware. The Department of Agriculture said there's an email scam out there that's likely trying to steal your personal information.

According to the TDA, many farmers said they received a bogus email from someone claiming to be Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. The TDA said that email is definitely a scam.

"If you receive an email like this, please delete it immediately. DO NOT CLICK ON ANY LINKS OR REPLY," they said in a Facebook post.

According to the TDA, the email will ask the person to 'confirm your company/business name in the Licensed Hemp Growers for July as approved by the Executive Committee.'

The TDA said not to click any links in the email and to contact them, and offered these tips to safeguard against phishing and other scams.

Consider carefully. Does the email look and sound odd?

Check the sender's email address. It can be easy to fall victim to an email that looks legitimate when it only swaps a letter or two.

Never share personal or financial information over the Internet. To verify a request, visit the main website of the organization (not through a link), look up their phone number, and call.

