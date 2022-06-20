FBI warns Tennesseans about sexual assaults on airplanes

“As summer is upon us and more people are flying, the FBI expects to see an increase in reported sexual assaults,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The FBI Memphis Field Office just released a warning to Tennesseans about a serious federal crime, sexual assault on planes.

“As summer is upon us and more people are flying, the FBI expects to see an increase in reported sexual assaults,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Sexual assault aboard aircraft is a federal felony. Anyone who believes they have been sexually assaulted is encouraged to alert a member of the flight crew.”

According to a release, in-flight sexual assaults typically happen on longer flights and when the cabin is dark. Officials say victims are usually in middle or window seats, sleeping, and covered with a blanket or jacket.

The FBI said many passengers may consume alcohol or take medication to relax. Offenders may find these people more vulnerable.

Authorities shared these tips for travelers to stay safe:

Offenders will often test their victims, sometimes pretending to brush against them to see how they react or if they wake up. If such behavior occurs, establish boundaries and consider asking to be moved to another seat.

Recognize that mixing alcohol with sleeping pills or other medication on an overnight flight increases your risk.

If your seatmate is a stranger, no matter how polite he or she may seem, keep the armrest between you down.

If you are arranging for a child to fly unaccompanied, try to reserve an aisle seat so flight attendants can keep a closer watch on them. Minors are known targets.

If an incident happens, report it immediately to the flight crew and ask that they record the attacker’s identity and report the incident. They can alert law enforcement, if necessary.

The FBI said notifying law enforcement quickly is key. Crime on planes is more difficult to investigate once days, or even hours, have passed since the incident.

If notified, FBI agents can be on hand when the plane lands to begin investigating and take subjects into custody. FBI victim specialists can respond as well because victims of federal crimes are entitled by law to a variety of services.

If law enforcement is not able to respond on the ground, victims are encouraged to contact the nearest FBI office after landing.