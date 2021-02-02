TBI investigates shooting involving Rogersville police officer

The shooting occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting incident that involved a Rogersville police officer.

The officer spotted a truck on Main Street that was the subject of a "Be-On-The-Lookout" from Hamblen County shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Friday, the TBI said.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver made a U-turn and crashed into the side of a house, according to the TBI.

As the officer got out of his car and approached the truck, the driver reversed the truck and struck the officer's car, the TBI said.

TBI special agents continue to investigate the circumstances leading to the shooting of a man during an altercation with authorities in Rogersville Friday night.



Initial reports indicate the driver then drove the truck towards the officer. The officer then fired shots into the truck and struck the driver, according to the TBI.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer was not injured during the incident, the TBI said.

Throughout the investigation, findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for further review and consideration, according to the TBI.