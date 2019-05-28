A Tennessee man convicted of murder in a 2017 Nashville church shooting will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Emanuel Kidega Samson was convicted Friday on all 43 counts against him for opening fire at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch back in 2017, killing a woman.

During the Tuesday sentencing phase of Emanuel Kidega Samson's trial, his attorney presented evidence that Samson suffered physical and emotional abuse as a child. A psychiatrist testified he suffered from severe mental illness.

Prosecutors asked the jury to remember Melanie Crow, who was killed, and the other seven people injured in the shooting. They said the psychiatrist's report found that despite Samson's illness, he likely appreciated the wrongfulness of his actions.

Samson left a note that suggested the shooting was payback for a 2015 massacre at a South Carolina black church. Samson is black and his victims were white.

The jury could have given Samson a sentence of life with the possibility of parole, which would have made him eligible for parole after serving 51 years of his life sentence.

WSMV and the AP contributed to this story.