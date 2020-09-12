Tennessee convict who testified in Bobo case arrested again

Jason Autry is facing weapon and drug charges after an arrest last week.

A convicted felon who was released from prison after his trial testimony helped convict a Tennessee man in the slaying of nursing student Holly Bobo has been arrested and charged with weapons and drug offenses.

Federal authorities say Jason Autry was arrested near a rural field after he tried to run away from a sheriff’s deputy last week.

A judge sentenced Autry to eight years in state prison in September after Autry pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and facilitation of especially aggravated kidnapping in the Bobo case.