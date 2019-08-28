NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee death row inmate that served 32 years in prison could have his death penalty removed if a judge considers a new district attorney court order to remove the death penalty and waive his right to a retrial, according to Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV.

Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman was set to be executed next year, but on Wednesday Metro Nashville Judge Monty Watkins heard arguments that Abdur'Rahman's trial in 1987 was unfairly heard by a jury that was reportedly racially biased.

Judge Watkins said he would consider District Attorney Glen Funk and Abdur'Rahman's order and make a decision on Thursday.