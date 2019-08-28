NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Update (8/30/19): Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman will be spared from the death penalty in a new order approved by Judge Monty Watkins on Friday, Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV reports.

Abdur’Rahman has served 32 years on a first-degree murder conviction.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk and Abdur’Rahman’s defense attorney Brad MacNeal reached an agreement to sentence him to prison for life instead after MacNeal argued on Wednesday that racial bias and misconduct played a role in his 1987 trial.

Abdur'Rahman will now serve three consecutive life sentences.

Original Story (8/28/19): A Tennessee death row inmate that served 32 years in prison could have his death penalty removed if a judge considers a new district attorney court order to remove the death penalty and waive his right to a retrial, according to Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV.

Abu-Ali Abdur'Rahman was set to be executed next year, but on Wednesday Metro Nashville Judge Monty Watkins heard arguments that Abdur'Rahman's trial in 1987 was unfairly heard by a jury that was reportedly racially biased.

Judge Watkins said he would consider District Attorney Glen Funk and Abdur'Rahman's order and make a decision on Thursday.