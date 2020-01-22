NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The next death row inmate scheduled to be executed in Tennessee has chosen to die in the electric chair.

Nicholas Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of a fellow inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Facility. The victim, Carl Estep, was stabbed 38 times.

He was already serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old, and he had been convicted of two other murders when he was 18.

RELATED: Lawyer: Death row inmate went from life-taker to lifesaver

RELATED: Electric chair vs. lethal injection: Which is the better way to die?

Sutton is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20, though his lawyers are appealing for clemency from Gov. Bill Lee because they say he has saved the lives of other inmates since he's been in prison.

Because he was sentenced to death before 1999, Sutton is able to choose the method of his own execution.

Four of the last five inmates executed in Tennessee chose the electric chair over lethal injection.

RELATED: Edmund Zagorski executed by electric chair, last words were 'Let's rock'

RELATED: Tennessee officials see 'no issue' with latest electrocution

RELATED: 'There was a time when I thought it would never happen' | Steve West set to be executed by electrocution Thursday

Tennessee inmates have unsuccessfully argued in court that the way the state carries out lethal injection results in a prolonged and agonizing death.