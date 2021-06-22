Tennessee Department of Corrections launches 'VINE'

Victim Information and Notification Everyday is a free service that provides crime victims with reliable information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Corrections has launched an online service that will provide crime victims reliable information about custody status changes and criminal case information.

The service, Victim Information and Notification Everyday or VINE, will allow individuals to opt-in to receiving electronic notifications.

The service can only report information for offenders who are currently in custody of TDOC.

It is TDOC's hope that since many jails already use the VINE system, this addition will help streamline victim notifications.

VINE will be used in conjunction with TDOC's current victim notification system which shares written notice of a offender's location, transfer, sentence expiration, release and parole eligibility.

If you wish to receive updates from VINE, you will have to log onto VINELink.com, select Tennessee and search for the offender by their name or offender ID.

Once found, you can register to receive notification by phone, email and text message.