Tennessee Holler founder's home shot at over the weekend, deputies say

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating the shooting that happened in the Falls Grove neighborhood.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The founder of the Tennessee Holler, a progressive news outlet with branches across the state, said on social media his Middle Tennessee home was shot at over the weekend.

Justin Kanew founded the outlet. He said the shooting happened on Saturday, April 1. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said deputies were investigating that shooting.

WCSO said it happened in the Falls Grove neighborhood of College Grove, Tennessee. Deputies were called to the home they said shots were fired into it. They said shots were fired between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on April 1.

"This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt," Kanew said on social media. "We urge the Williamson County Sheriff's Office to continue to investigate this crime and help shed light on Saturday's unfortunate events and bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice."

In the statement, he also said his family and children were healthy and safe.

WCSO said it was investigating the incident as an aggravated assault with the help of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting should reach out to Detective Robert Daub at 615-790-5554, ext. 3221. People can also email robert.daub@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.

The TBI said it did not have a field agent assisting with the investigation, but at the request of WCSO, it did provide some technical assistance.