Tennessee inmate's execution paused again due to COVID-19

Oscar Smith had been scheduled to die last June for the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife, Judy Lynn Smith, and her two sons.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Supreme Court has hit pause again on a death row inmate's scheduled execution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order Tuesday, the court's justices wrote that Oscar Smith’s Feb. 4 execution will be stayed again pending the court’s further order “because of the multiple issues caused by the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Smith had been scheduled to die last June for the 1989 slayings of his estranged wife, Judy Lynn Smith, and her two sons from a previous marriage, Chad and Jason Burnett, in Nashville.

But because of the coronavirus, the Supreme Court ordered a delay until next month. The court did not set a new date in its order on Tuesday.

The last inmate to be executed in Tennessee was Nicholas Sutton in February, but the COVID hit and delayed several others that were scheduled.