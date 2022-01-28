'Certificate of Existence' scam targeting Tennessee business owners

The scam urges business owners to buy a Certificate of Existence from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office, which they likely don't need.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Some business owners in Tennessee received letters saying they needed to pay the state's Division of Business and Charitable Organizations for a Certificate of Existence.

The Secretary of State office said these letters are a part of a scam that targets business owners. Most companies may not need a Certificate of Existence to continue their operations.

Tre Hargett, the Tennessee Secretary of State, said the letters are coming from a company that goes by two names: "TN Certificate Service" and "TN Certificate Existence Filing Company." He said the mailer and organization are not associated with his office at all.

The letter goes on to say that business owners need to pay hundreds of dollars when in reality it only costs around $20 for business owners to get a Certificate of Existence.

"You do not always need to obtain a Certificate of Existence, but if you do, please let the Department of State assist you directly," Hargett said in a video posted on social media about the scam.

The document is used to show that a company actually exists and is in good standing in its home state. Sometimes, businesses need them if they are looking for a loan. But generally, they are not needed for most activities.