Tennessee man, targeted for his Twitter handle, dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

Swatting is when someone places a fake call that brings law enforcement to an innocent person's home.

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — A 60-year-old Tennessee man died after he was "swatted" by people who wanted him to give up his Twitter handle.

The incident happened in April 2020 after the swatter called police to report a fake murder at Mark Herring's Summer County home. Law enforcement swarmed Herring's property with their guns drawn, his family said Thursday.

Herring, who was shocked and confused, suffered a massive heart attack and died.

"I believe he was scared to death," his daughter Corinna Herring Fitch said in a phone interview. "I believe from the adrenaline and the guns in his face ... a heart attack happened."

One of the swatters involved, Shane Sonderman, was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison. Authorities said Sonderman was a minor at the time of Herring's death but turned 18 after his arrest. He was charged as an adult with wire fraud/conspiracy, interstate communication of threats, false information and hoaxes, and conspiracy.

In March, he agreed to plead guilty to the conspiracy charge in exchange for the other charges being dropped. An attorney for Sonderman could not immediately be reached.