A Tennessee Ridge judge was arrested Thursday on three counts of child rape.

70-year-old Woodrow Adams was arrested in Stewart County, where he lives, and taken to Dickson County. His bond was set at $150,000 dollars.

Tennessee Ridge Mayor Stony Odom told News4, a WBIR sister station, that the arrest caused "shock and disbelief" throughout the city.

Odom says Adams has been serving as a judge for over 20 years.

The Tennessee Ridge City Council has not taken any action against Adams, who was appointed by the board. Mayor Odom said the city is seeking counsel to determine next steps.