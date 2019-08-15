NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee inmate who says his accomplice was the one who fatally stabbed a mother and her 15-year-old daughter in 1986 is scheduled to die in the electric chair.

The execution of 56-year-old Stephen West is scheduled for Thursday evening at a Nashville prison.

West was also convicted of raping the teen.

West has denied he's a killer, saying his then-17-year-old accomplice killed 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila Romines. West was 23 at the time. The juvenile co-defendant received a life sentence, with parole possible in 2030.

In a court filing, the state has said West was sentenced to die for "brutally stabbing to death" the two victims.

Gov. Bill Lee denied West's clemency application, which also said West has been taking powerful medication to treat mental illness.

