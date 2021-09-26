x
Crime

1 arrested after Tennessee sheriff's deputy shot, killed in line of duty

As the deputy approached the home to help, investigators said the man shot him.
HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — An arrest has been made after a sheriff's deputy in Tennessee was shot and killed while responding to a call Saturday night.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hardin County deputies and an officer with the Clifton Police Department were called to a home on Nance Bend Road in Clifton for a domestic disturbance around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, investigators said Todd Stricklin, 48, was armed with a gun. Officers told Stricklin to drop the gun, but he refused. As the Hardin County deputy approached the home to help, investigators said Stricklin shot him. 

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said Stricklin ran from the home into a wooden area. A few hours later, officers found and arrested him. 

Stricklin was charged with first-degree murder and was taken to the Hardin County Jail before he was transferred to the Chester County Jail. 

A Hardin County Deputy, shot in the line of duty yesterday while responding to a call, has died. The TBI will be...

Posted by Crockett County Sheriff's Dept - Tennessee on Sunday, September 26, 2021

"Please keep this officer's family in your prayers as well as his brothers/sisters in blue," the Crockett County Sheriff's Department wrote on Facebook.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Department confirmed Deputy Matthew Locke was shot and killed. In addition to serving as a law enforcement officer, Locke was a member of the Tennessee National Guard. 

"We remember Deputy Locke for his selfless dedication, absolute courage and unparalleled commitment," the department said in a statement. "Our country has lost a warrior. Our community has lost a hero. Our department has lost a brother. We will never forget Deputy Locke, and we are all forever in debt for his sacrifice."

