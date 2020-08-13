Tennessee state senator pleads not guilty to federal charges

Sen. Katrina Robinson entered her plea Tuesday, during an online hearing before a federal magistrate judge in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee state senator has pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing more than $600,000 in federal grant money received by a health care school she directed and using the money to pay for personal items and expenses.

Democratic Sen. Katrina Robinson entered her plea Tuesday during an online hearing before a federal magistrate judge in Memphis. Robinson was indicted July 30 on dozens of counts of wire fraud, and theft and embezzlement involving government programs, in connection with her job directing The Healthcare Institute.