PARIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper has been charged with driving under the influence.

The Jackson Sun reports 36-year-old Daryl Veliz was arrested Monday in Paris, Tennessee, and later freed after posting bail.

A Paris police statement says an officer saw a man slumped over in an idling car near a roadway that morning. It says open alcohol containers were in plain view, and a loaded handgun was inside the car. Police say Veliz also did poorly on a field sobriety test.

State authorities say the trooper was off duty at the time. He has since been place on paid leave pending an internal investigation.