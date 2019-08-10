The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a string of what it's calling 'smash-and-grab' break-ins at multiple businesses in Central Knoxville.

Owner Yassin Terou arrived to Yassin's Falafel House in downtown on Walnut Street Monday morning to find someone had smashed a window to break in to his business. Known for being 'The Nicest Place in America,' Yassin posted a response on the front of his business fitting of that title:

"If you are hungry or need emergency money, just wait til we open because our food is fresh made in the mornings and our register is empty when we are closed! We are more than happy to help when we are open! All we need is love... and falafel!"

Yassin was able to replace the glass. KPD estimates the damage done was roughly $1,000.

On Tuesday in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood, Graphic Creations Inc. on East 4th Avenue said they arrived to find a similar situation: Someone had smashed their glass door and had broken in.

"Apparently we don't open early enough for everyone. Thank God copiers are too heavy," it joked on social media.

Graphic Creations, Inc. Apparently we dont open early enough for everyone. Thank God copiers are too heavy! Start at 1 minute mark. https://video.nest.com/clip/64d0905f27894d2fa2c6274926dff902.mp4

Nothing was taken, not even the tablet on the counter, but the company was able to capture the break-in on video. In it, you can see someone walk by and then return a short time later before smashing the window. The person then entered and rummaged behind the front desk before leaving.

Company president Jim Caughorn said the incident appears to be totally random.

"Fourth and Gill is a really safe neighborhood. Nobody feels uncomfortable at my office, going to coming, coming and going, even if it's a little dark. And this is not going to change that. This is just a random thing," he said.

The company said it has already replaced the broken window.

The owner of the Last Days of Autumn Brewing, Michael Frede, responded in the thread saying his business just down the street on Magnolia Avenue had also been broken into -- saying the person made off with an empty cash register. Graphics Creations, Inc. responded with "Think we need a beer!!"

KPD said the investigation is still ongoing, and said it is working to identify any suspects.