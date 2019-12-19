KINGSTON, Tenn. — A Roane Co. man will spend 81 years behind bars for raping a child.

A jury convicted Eric Brownlow of three counts of rape of a child on October 30. He was sentenced on Thursday.

District Attorney General Russell Johnson said Brownlow was sentenced to 27 years on each count which the judge decided to run consecutively for a total of 81 years in prison.

Prosecutor Alyson Kennedy credited the bravery of the victim for coming forward and being willing to testify at the trial.

In her victim impact statement, the girl wrote, "I felt like I have been behind bars. This man took my childhood. It's something I can never get back."

Kennedy told the judge that Brownlow earned every day in prison that he will serve, according to Johnson.