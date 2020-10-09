That viral post about abduction fears at Lakeshore Park isn't how human traffickers work

Anti-trafficking advocates say stranger abductions happen very rarely in East Tennessee. Kids are more likely trafficked by family members.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The widely-shared Facebook post begins "human trafficking is real." Advocates say it is, but not in the way the post describes.

The post's author claimed to be a mom worried strangers acting oddly at Knoxville's Lakeshore Park Wednesday might be targeting her and her family for abduction.

In just 24 hours, the post rocketed across the internet and racked up nearly six thousand shares.

But anti-human trafficking advocates said East Tennessee traffickers hardly ever abduct strangers, let alone from public places like parks. That's just not how they work.

"We very rarely if ever have a 'stranger danger' or abduction associated with human trafficking here in East Tennessee," Natalie Ivey, the executive director of the Community Coalition against Human Trafficking said.

Instead, she said, traffickers in East Tennessee are family members.

"Most oftentimes, they're victimizing people they know," Ivey said. "Oftentimes, we see mom as a trafficker unfortunately."

She said the woman in the post did the right thing by calling 911 and leaving the park. But it's not likely the strangers were looking to abduct her child. Knoxville police said an officer responded to the 911 call immediately and drove around the area, but did not see anything odd.

"But we can use it as an opportunity to understand the reality of human trafficking is," Ivey said.

Acknowledging that human trafficking happens and is often perpetrated by family members in East Tennessee is a good first step, Ivey said. Next: learning how to identify potential victims.

"Ask questions that are much more relational, really getting to know folks. Do you feel safe at home? Are you comfortable? Do you have to do something you don’t want to do?" she said, as an example.