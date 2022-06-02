The Ball Gentleman's Club closed as a public nuisance after homicide, numerous disturbances

The Ball has been a consistent source of trouble for Knoxville authorities. Records dating back to 2017 show that police have responded to 55 disturbances.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville authorities have shut down an Alcoa Highway strip club they said was a constant source of trouble for the community and law enforcement.

Knox Country Judge Steve Sword ordered The Ball Gentlemen's Club at 3005 Alcoa Highway to be closed as a public nuisance based on a homicide, shootings, fights and other violent disturbances at the club.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office said the Knoxville Police Department responded to 88 calls at the club, including one homicide. People also called 911 multiple times over the years to report shots being fired at the club, and KPD said officers had to break up large disturbances at times.

"Owners, managers, and employees of The Ball are either unwilling or incapable of controlling the criminal activity occurring on the property, leading to an environment that creates a substantial and unjustifiable risk of harm to patrons and the surrounding community," Allen said. "In short, The Ball operates as a haven for criminal activity, is known in the area as such, and is a continued threat to this community."

Last month, three people were arrested at The Ball. KPD reports showed two women and one man were arrested for aggravated assault, public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The president of the club, John Nichols, provided this statement about the arrests:

"The individuals who were involved in the disturbance Sunday morning were not customers or patrons of the business. They were trespassers who had been denied entrance into the business and had been repeatedly asked to leave the premises."

Records show it was part of a more significant pattern of disturbances at the club. Within the last year, authorities have been there at least 15 times.

"The Ball is a menace to the community particularly due to the violence that is occurring both inside and outside of the business, and we will use every resource and law available to combat violence in our community," Allen said.

The Ball has been a consistent source of trouble for Knoxville authorities. Records dating back to 2017 show that police have responded to 55 disturbances, one assault, three shootings, 11 loud parties and one overdose.

Last year in July, police responded to a shooting where they said a person died and two others were hurt. A neighbor who lived nearby said she could hear it.

“Six shots like, 'Boom, boom, bam, bam, bam, bam,' and then it stopped for a couple of minutes. And by the time I got up, I heard it again. I thought, 'No, that's gunshots,'” Cindy McLaughlin said.