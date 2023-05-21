KCSO: Four people charged with murder, aggravated neglect

The Shinpaugh's collective bond is over $1.1 million, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four people are facing multiple charges, including aggravated neglect of elderly or vulnerable adult, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

According to KCSO, Crystal Shinpaugh Dalton, Ira Shinpaugh, Teresa Shinpaugh and Randy Shinpaugh were arrested and charged with:

First-degree murder

Aggravated neglect of elderly or vulnerable adult

Tampering with evidence

However, Crystal was additionally charged with financial exploitation of elderly or vulnerable adult, according to KCSO.

The Shinpaugh's collective bond is over $1.1 million with Ira's, Teresa's and Randy's bond set at $275,000, while Crystal's bond is at $300,000.