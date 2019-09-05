ST. LOUIS — UPDATE: St. Louis Police tell 5 On Your Side an arrest was made in the case on May 16, 2018. It's not clear whether charges were filed.

A St. Louis County woman said she was beaten and threatened all over a fender bender.

Now, more than a year after the violent crime in south St. Louis, she said her attackers still haven't been arrested.

She said it could have all been avoided if police would have shown up on time.

"I endured an assault because the police didn't show up in time," said Addie Conway.

The attack happened almost exactly a year ago on Potomac and Gravois in South St. Louis.

"They picked me up by my hair and began slamming my face down into the pavement," Conway added.

Addie said it all started when she was rear-ended by two people.

She said the three women in the other vehicle got mad and started beating up her car.

Then they went after Addie after getting around her boyfriend.

"One way or another they were able to dart under his arm and grab me by my hair and swing me around while punching me repeatedly in the face, they broke my glasses," added Conway.

She said she called police twice.

"It had been 15 minutes since the last call and I see a squad car roll past, doesn't even stop," explained Conway.

She said it took them 47 minutes to get to her.

"They told me they were going to kill me and I have no doubt at all that if there had been a weapon they would have used it on me," explained Conway.

Conway isn't asking for an apology from police.

"I understand that they're overworked and underpaid and that they don't have the time or resources, but at the same time it's been a year," added Conway.

5 On Your Side reached out to St. Louis Police multiple times to ask about their response times but details weren't available at this time.

5 On Your Side will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

