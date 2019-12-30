GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — A thief made off with more than $3,000 worth of cigarettes from a convenience store in Cocke County.

The burglary happened on Saturday, Dec. 28 at around 4:30 a.m., according to authorities. To steal the cigarettes, the thief smashed a hole into one of the store's walls that was large enough to reach through. Then, they pulled out around 60 cartons before leaving the scene, according to authorities.

The hole is estimated to cost around $1,000 to repair, according to police. It was discovered when a clerk arrived to open the store the following Monday, who then reported it to authorities.

RELATED: KPD searching for alleged Christmas Eve burglar who stole 2 vehicles

RELATED: Man charged with robbing local Cracker Barrel

Anyone with information about the theft should contact the Cocke County Sheriff's Office at (423) 623-6004.