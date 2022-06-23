Thieves using counterfeit bills at some Clinton stores

Apple Blossom Café and a Walmart in Clinton said they found counterfeit bills that look almost exactly the same as legitimate bills.

In April, a Walmart in Clinton called the police after finding $160 in fake $20 bills. A person used the money to buy a belt, a phone case, and a Samsung device. According to an incident report, a warrant was taken out for a suspect charged with theft and criminal simulation.

Then, in on June 22, Apple Blossom Café also said they found counterfeit bills. They said they received a fake $100 bill as well as three fake $20 bills the day before.

Another store also said they received fake money on Saturday — an Ace Hardware in Clinton.

"We had a customer come in and run two separate transactions. They paid with two $100 bills, obviously, they were fake," said Rodney Coker, the owner of Ace Hardware in Clinton. "They actually said 'play money' on them, but they were pretty good to the naked eye."