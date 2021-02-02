Third man convicted in 2017 South Knoxville double killing

The DA's office said prosecutors will seek an enhanced punishment and consecutive sentences due to Johnson's criminal history and affiliation with the Crips.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A third person has been found guilty four years after a double murder that took the lives of two 18-year-olds in South Knoxville back in June 2017.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office said Kristopher Johnson, 25, was convicted after a four-day trial on several charges, including two counts of facilitation of felony murder. That charge carries a 25-to-40-year prison sentence, and Allen's office said prosecutors will seek an enhanced punishment and consecutive sentences due to Johnson's criminal history and affiliation with the Crips criminal gang.

Rico "Little Rico" Cook, who was 15 at the time of the killings, was convicted on two counts of first degree murder in a previous trial and is serving life in prison plus 17 years. Cook is now 19.

Deon Nolbert, who was 17 at the time, is serving a 20-year sentence after he pleaded guilty to facilitation of first degree murder. He is now 21.

Johnson was also convicted of aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault in the case. He will face sentencing on October 8, 2021.

Sergio Rivera, 18, and Jaleon Morris, 18, both from Decatur, Michigan were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Montgomery Village housing development in South Knoxville in June 2017. They and another person who survived went there to buy marijuana, according to police.

Before the deal took place, Cook told Nolbert and Johnson he was going to rob the victims of their marijuana. Prosecutors said Johnson gave Cook a Glock handgun to use.

Excellent work by everyone involved in obtaining this conviction. https://t.co/opQa2PV9Eh — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 20, 2021