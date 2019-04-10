MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grand jury this week indicted a third man for murder in the death of a pregnant woman in June 2018.

Last year, authorities found 27-year-old Jessica Hunt's body at the side of a road in Henning, Tennessee. She was three months pregnant.

During the course of the investigation, authorities have identified three men they said were responsible for the crime: Sequena Copeland, Bryson Bonds, and Tommy Taylor.

On Thursday, the TBI said Taylor was the latest to be charged with two counts of Premeditated First Degree Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, one count of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, one count of Tampering with Evidence, one count of Abuse of a Corpse, one count of Theft, and one count of Accessory after the Fact.

TBI authorities said Taylor has been served with the charges. He's currently held at the Lauderdale County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Copeland and Bonds were indicted in 2018 and are facing similar charges of premeditated murder in the case.