GCSO: One dead after shooting at Thorn Hill home following 'altercation' between a son and his father

GREENEVILLE, Tenn — The Grainger County Sheriff's Office said they received a call at around 8:45 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his son.

Deputies later arrived at the home in Thorn Hill, on Indian Creek Road, and said they found a man dead in a bedroom. He was identified as Joseph Mathews Hammond, 41, according to a release from authorities.

They said evidence at the scene showed he and his father, Rick Joseph Hammond, 65, were in a fight when Rick went into a bedroom and closed the door. According to the release, Joseph "forcibly entered" the bedroom and was shot by his father once in the upper body.

They said the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is helping GCSO in the investigation.