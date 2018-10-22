Campbell County, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has one person in custody after a car chase Sunday night on Interstate 75 in Campbell County.

The chase started in Whitley County, Kentucky, and traveled into Tennessee, according to THP.

THP joined the chased until the suspect crashed at the 134mm southbound, according to officials.

The suspect reportedly fired shots during the chase but no one was injured and no vehicles were damaged, according to THP.

THP said there was a female victim being held against her will. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Officials continue to investigate.

