The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a train and vehicle Thursday evening, according to NBC Affiliate WRCB.

It happened on Highway 11 near Calhoun.

The THP says three people were in the vehicle during the collision and all three have died from their injuries.

No names have been released.

Details of what led to the crash have not been released.

Check back here for updates.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved