MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said it arrested a fugitive with warrants out for his arrest for sex crimes involving minors on I-75 on Tuesday.

According to THP, 40-year-old Garcia Marcelo Rodrigo from Houston, Texas had full extradition warrants for his arrest out of Maryland.

THP said a trooper pulled over a vehicle on I-75 South in Monroe County on Aug. 13 for multiple traffic violations. The trooper said he noticed one occupant was nervous and shaking.

Two other troopers arrived to assist, and after running the occupants' information, they said they found Rodrigo had warrants out for his arrest for four counts of sex abuse with a minor and four counts of 3rd degree sex offense toward a minor.

Troopers arrested Rodrigo without incident and charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Rodrigo was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center.