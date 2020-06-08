THP arrests two drive-by shooting suspects

Madison Awbrey, 18, and Samuel Music, 22, of Ohio were arrested without incident.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people suspected of being involved in a drive-by shooting from Ohio have been apprehended by THP in Knox County.

THP said they put out a "Be on the Look Out" for the suspects on Monday, and information indicated the suspects may be traveling to Florida via I-75.

Troopers stationed on I-75 waited for that vehicle to enter Tennessee and were eventually able to make a felony traffic stop.

18-year-old Madison Awbrey and 22-year-old Samuel Music, both of Marion, Ohio were arrested without incident. Authorities found a caliber revolver and one-half ounce of marijuana in that vehicle.

TBI was contacted and took custody of the vehicle and evidence.

Awbrey and Music were charged as fugitives from justice and were transported to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.